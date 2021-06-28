HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

'Our people need a break' | Hootsuite to launch company-wide 'Wellness Week'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Hootsuite to launch company-wide 'Wellness Week'

A boss has shared details of a company-wide wellness week, which has been designed to give staff a break from professional duties, saying it will boost productivity in the long term.

In a LinkedIn post, Ryan Holmes, Chairman and Co-Founder at Hootsuite - a social media management platform - explained that the firm would shut down for a full week this summer to launch a company-wide wellness week.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

The inside scoop on AkzoNobel's virtual 'Wellfest' for staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Remote wellbeing | The inside scoop on AkzoNobel's virtual 'Wellfest' for staff

Feature
4 mins read
Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work

Insight
6 mins read
Firm to offer staff paid leave after pregnancy loss
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Monzo | Firm to offer staff paid leave after pregnancy loss

News
3 mins read
What should HR know about managing staff annual leave?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What should HR know about managing staff annual leave?

Podcast
10 mins
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

Webinar
Register Now
5 key things to consider when offering career transition options to employees
Right Management
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

5 key things to consider when offering career transition options to employees

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence