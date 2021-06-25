HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'HR burnout' | 70% of 'big job' HRDs & CPOs considering quitting

A whopping 70% of HR directors, majority from FTSE 250 companies or organisations with over 1000 employees, are considering moving from their current roles, new data released by LACE Partners has found.

The poll of HR professionals found that the top factors motivating the senior HRD or Chief People Officer to consider leaving their roles were long-held plans to move on once reaching this stage, at 21.7%.

