70% of 'big job' HRDs & CPOs considering quitting

A whopping 70% of HR directors, majority from FTSE 250 companies or organisations with over 1000 employees, are considering moving from their current roles, new data released by LACE Partners has found.
The poll of HR professionals found that the top factors motivating the senior HRD or Chief People Officer to consider leaving their roles were long-held plans to move on once reaching this stage, at 21.7%.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.