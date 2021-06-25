HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

‘Dear Intern’ | Accidental HBO email gets people sharing BIGGEST work gaffes on Twitter

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Accidental HBO email gets people sharing BIGGEST work gaffes on Twitter

From time to time, mistakes in the workplace do crop up, whether this is losing an important piece of work right before the deadline or sending a rude email to the wrong person.

Therefore its no surprise - as many workers struggle with fatigue and burnout, the result of a difficult pandemic year - that the topic of workplace gaffes has come up once again, this time courtesty of goings on at television giant HBO Max.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?

  • Video
  • Watch Now
Building the case for investing in tech training and talent
QA UK
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Transformation | Building the case for investing in tech training and talent

  • Insight
  • 2 mins read
Getting the investment of staff in digital transformation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Video Feature | Getting the investment of staff in digital transformation

  • Video
  • Watch Now
8 in 10 furloughed staff could quit for LESS SKILLED job
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Economy damaging' | 8 in 10 furloughed staff could quit for LESS SKILLED job

  • News
  • 5 mins read
How to choose a HR system in 2021: What HR, IT, Finance and business leaders need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to choose a HR system in 2021: What HR, IT, Finance and business leaders need to know

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
How to build a data-enabled organisation in 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to build a data-enabled organisation in 2021

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence