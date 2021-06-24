Rec expert shares best practice tips for attracting top talent

Earlier this week, the fast-food chain McDonald’s announced that it is recruiting 20,000 more workers as it opens new restaurants in the UK and Ireland.
Sky News reports that the Chicago-headquartered firm is taking on more staff and opening 50 new sites across this year.
