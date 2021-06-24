HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

McDonald’s 20k hiring spree | Rec expert shares best practice tips for attracting top talent

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Rec expert shares best practice tips for attracting top talent

Earlier this week, the fast-food chain McDonald’s announced that it is recruiting 20,000 more workers as it opens new restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

Sky News reports that the Chicago-headquartered firm is taking on more staff and opening 50 new sites across this year.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to get hiring right for a post-COVID world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hiring insight | How to get hiring right for a post-COVID world

Feature
3 mins read
What's the secret to successful recruiting for Health & Social Care sector?
Eploy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Quality candidates | What's the secret to successful recruiting for Health & Social Care sector?

Insight
4 mins read
How to build virtual relationships with new starters
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Bulb exclusive | How to build virtual relationships with new starters

News
3 mins read
How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?
Jigsaw Cloud
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
5 key things to consider when offering career transition options to employees
Right Management
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

5 key things to consider when offering career transition options to employees

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence