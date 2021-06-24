HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Will Deloitte's 'work from anywhere' plan pay off?

With Deloitte announcing that its 20,000-strong UK workforce will be able to choose when, where and how they work in future, it will likely have follow-on implications for HR.

Which is why in this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Dan Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to talk through possible ways that this could benefit the HR agenda, as well as things that HR should be mindful of - including understanding how it might impact the social aspects of work and staff training.

