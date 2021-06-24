Buckingham Palace reveals shocking workplace diversity data

Buckingham Palace has recently hit headlines after publicly revealing data on its levels of ethnic minority staff and admitting that it ‘must do more’.
According to the BBC, the Royal Household’s annual financial accounts for 2020-2021 highlight that 8.5% of staff are from an ethnic minority background.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.