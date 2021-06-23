Over 9 in 10 firms say improving staff experience is a top priority

As employers and HR continue to think about the future of work, the number of UK organisations prioritising improving the employee experience has surged, according to new data.
Willis Towers Watson’s The 2021 Employee Experience Survey found that a whopping 98% of UK employers said that strengthening the employee experience would be a top priority in their business over the next three years.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.