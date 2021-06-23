HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

'No jab, no office' | Morgan Stanley to roll out OFFICE BAN for unvaccinated staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Morgan Stanley to roll out OFFICE BAN for unvaccinated staff

Morgan Stanley’s workers and clients will reportedly be barred from going into its New York offices if they aren’t fully vaccinated against the coronavirus - BBC reports.

A person familiar with the matter said that unvaccinated staff working for the multinational investment bank will be required to work remotely.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to get hiring right for a post-COVID world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hiring insight | How to get hiring right for a post-COVID world

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
Covid and the changed world of work
Healthy Place to Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Covid and the changed world of work

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
The best workplaces for staff to grow careers revealed
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Barclays & Tesco | The best workplaces for staff to grow careers revealed

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Careers in Transition: A New Age of Agile

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence