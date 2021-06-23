Morgan Stanley to roll out OFFICE BAN for unvaccinated staff

Morgan Stanley’s workers and clients will reportedly be barred from going into its New York offices if they aren’t fully vaccinated against the coronavirus - BBC reports.
A person familiar with the matter said that unvaccinated staff working for the multinational investment bank will be required to work remotely.
