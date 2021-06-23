HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Shocking data | Almost half of Black people have experienced racism at work

Almost half of Black people have experienced racism at work

Whilst diversity and inclusion is a key part of HR’s remit, it appears that racism is still a vast issue within Britain’s workplaces, with almost half of Black respondents to a new survey stating that they’ve experienced it in some form at work, as reports The Independent.

The data, which was published in a report released this week by the City Mental Health Alliance (CMHA), in partnership with the Lloyds Banking Group, also ascertained that 26% of East Asian workers and 23% of employees of South Asian heritage have experienced similar issues – along with 24% of mixed-race workers.

