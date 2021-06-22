HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
REVEALED | Habits UK staff want BANNED from workplace post-pandemic

Habits UK staff want BANNED from workplace post-pandemic

After a long period of homeworking, new research from Instantprint has looked into the habits that UK employees want banned from the office post-coronavirus.

Not washing your hands after visiting the toilet (43%), heading into work with a cough or cold (37%) and air kisses (33%) topped the list of habits that Brits want banned from the workplace, according to research from the online printing firm.

