Habits UK staff want BANNED from workplace post-pandemic

After a long period of homeworking, new research from Instantprint has looked into the habits that UK employees want banned from the office post-coronavirus.
Not washing your hands after visiting the toilet (43%), heading into work with a cough or cold (37%) and air kisses (33%) topped the list of habits that Brits want banned from the workplace, according to research from the online printing firm.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.