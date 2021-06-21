HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Future of commute | What HR needs to know about flexi-season tickets

Train network National Rail has confirmed the release of a new type of season ticket, specifically designed to allow workers who divide their working time between the office and their home to continue to take advantage of savings, the BBC has reported.

The new tickets, which are aimed at commuters who are only commuting to work two or three days per week, came about following speculation over the relevance of traditional ‘season tickets’, with some arguing that, with most companies now looking to operate in a hybrid model, the concept no longer held relevance.

