Tribunal | Whistleblower alleges HRD 'sat on' sexual harassment claims

  • News
  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine

Whistleblower alleges HRD 'sat on' sexual harassment claims

An employment tribunal has heard that an HR Director at Sellafield allegedly “sat on” reports of sexual harassment by a worker - the BBC reports.

Consultant Alison McDermott, who runs the company Interim Diversity Limited, claimed that her contract was ended after she blew the whistle on work harassment at the site in Seascale, Cumbria in 2018.

