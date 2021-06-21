Deloitte tells UK staff they can choose where & how they work in future

Deloitte is one of the latest firms to embrace permanent flexible working, as it will allow its 20,000 staff members in the UK to choose to work from home forever if they wish.
According to The Independent, Chief Executive Richard Houston confirmed on Friday that its 20,000-strong workforce will be able to choose when, where and how they work in the future.
