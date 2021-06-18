Top reasons staff spoke to HR during pandemic year

Almost three-quarters of UK workers have approached HR in the last year for a variety of reasons, new research from Factorialhr.co.uk has found.
Requests for flexible working (43%), discussing sickness or mental health (42%) and returning to work after illness (31%) were among the top reasons for UK staff speaking to HR.
