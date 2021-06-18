HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register
Season 9

PODCAST | HR lessons from BrewDog's 'toxic' culture row

  • Podcast
  • 1 min read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR lessons from BrewDog's 'toxic' culture row

Multinational craft beer brewer and pub chain BrewDog has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently.

Since allegations of burnout culture were levelled at the firm by ex-employees, operating under the Punks with Purpose moniker, went public in early June, the firm has been battling to rescue its ethical and people-mindful image.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?

Video
Watch Now
Insights from UK's Best Workplaces™
Great Place to Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employer Recognition | Insights from UK's Best Workplaces™

Insight
4 mins read
HR leaders share best practice tips for empowering staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Bulb, British Land & Hines | HR leaders share best practice tips for empowering staff

News
4 mins read
What should HR know about managing staff annual leave?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What should HR know about managing staff annual leave?

Podcast
10 mins
The future of work is hybrid – But how do we keep it human?
Huler
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The future of work is hybrid – But how do we keep it human?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Take a people-centric approach to performance management
OpenBlend
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Take a people-centric approach to performance management

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence