Why HR should reconsider their approach to CV gaps

In this myGrapevine+ 'How To' piece, understand how to approach CV gaps with:

Exploration of how redundancies and burnout can impact an individual's CV

Understanding of how offering flexibility can boost employment metrics as well as brand

Laying out of how to approach talent with a gap on CV

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...