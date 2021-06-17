Facebook exec slams 'meaningless mental health policies'

Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace at Facebook, has shared the belief that, as the UK ‘teeters on the brink’ of reopening, the onus is on employers to ‘scrap’ their ‘meaningless’ mental health policies, and instead have an open-door policy with staff.

Writing in the extensive opinion piece published on City A.M., Anand shared that as a result of the coronavirus crisis, “constant anxiety around job security, isolation pressures and the blurring of work and home boundaries,” have exacerbated mental illness within the workforce.