HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

Christian Eriksen | Denmark player's collapse highlights importance of workplace CPR training

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Denmark player's collapse highlights importance of workplace CPR training

In the workplace, HR and L&D specialists will be aware of the importance of training, particularly when it comes to health and safety.

And in the last week, the topic of health and safety – and the importance of training at work – was thrown into sharp relief following the collapse of the Danish footballer Christian Eriksen in the European Championship game against Finland.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

The inside scoop on AkzoNobel's virtual 'Wellfest' for staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Remote wellbeing | The inside scoop on AkzoNobel's virtual 'Wellfest' for staff

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
Firm to offer staff paid leave after pregnancy loss
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Monzo | Firm to offer staff paid leave after pregnancy loss

  • News
  • 3 mins read
What should HR know about managing staff annual leave?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What should HR know about managing staff annual leave?

  • Podcast
  • 10 mins
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Great Leadership includes being yourself!
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Great Leadership includes being yourself!

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence