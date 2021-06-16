Government could recommend long-term work from home

Some form of working from home is likely to be officially recommended in the long-term, a new Government document reveals.
It also indicates that sick pay could be reviewed – after it came in for ‘stinging criticism’ – and businesses could be forced to install ventilation systems as part of the coronavirus roadmap.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.