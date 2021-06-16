Glassdoor reveals top CEOs in the UK 2021

New research has revealed the top CEOs in the UK in 2021, with BlackRock’s Larry Fink (99% approval) and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella (99% approval) topping the list.

This is according to Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards which is based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide feedback regarding their CEO’s leadership, as well as insights about their role, work environment and employer in the last year.