ONS data shows record surge in payrolled workers

The volume of employees on British company payrolls increased drastically to a record amount in May, largely due to the ending of many coronavirus restrictions across the dining and pub industry, according to the latest data released today by the ONS, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

The surge, which was calculated using tax data, showed that British companies increased their number of employees by 197,000 in May, the biggest single month increase since records began in July 2014, taking the total to 28.5million.