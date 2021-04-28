'Toxic turn' | Backlash as former 'best company' vetoes politics chat at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Backlash as former 'best company' vetoes politics chat at work

Politics is a divisive subject to broach in any conversation, however, is banning all political conversation at work ethical, and does such a move detrimentally affect culture?

This is the debate that has sprung up around the news that US-based software firm Basecamp - a former Forbes best company - has issued new employee guidelines which effectively prevent workers from discussing politics on company forums.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Olympic D&I Chief questions corporate diversity laws
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Exclusive | Olympic D&I Chief questions corporate diversity laws

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
How to understand Diversity & Inclusion in Recruitment
Eploy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusive workforce | How to understand Diversity & Inclusion in Recruitment

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Does HR have an issue with accent bias?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Perspective of HR | Does HR have an issue with accent bias?

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Firm rolls out menopause awareness guidelines
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Diageo | Firm rolls out menopause awareness guidelines

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Today’s best kept secret to boost your talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Today’s best kept secret to boost your talent

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Addressing Diversity and Inclusion: Going Beyond the Benchmark
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Addressing Diversity and Inclusion: Going Beyond the Benchmark

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence