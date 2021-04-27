Apple's staff vaccine offer could spell end for flexi work

Coronavirus vaccines have been dominating news headlines for the last few months as more people continue to receive the jab.
Overseas, several companies have announced that they are helping their employees to get coronavirus vaccines.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.