Everyone holds responsibility for employee resilience 

From the 2008 financial crisis to Brexit, employees have undergone periods of great uncertainty, showing that resilience is an important feature for employees to hold. However, how does a firm best cultivate a resilient culture. Includes:

Explores how all employees and leaders are responsible for driving resilience at a company

Insight in to the business world and the UN’s definition of resilience

Why wellbeing initiatives can help to foster a resilient environment

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...