Manager FAIL | Boss speaks to me like 'gum on the bottom of his shoe'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Boss speaks to me like 'gum on the bottom of his shoe'

A worker has taken to Mumsnet claiming that her boss speaks to her and colleagues “like a piece of chewing gum found on the bottom of his shoe”.

Taking to Mumsnet, user/backtoworknightmare wrote: “I work in hospitality and my boss is a nightmare, basically. It isn’t an environment that values icy professionalism, it’s more off hand, fast paced and people can be snappy, but he is insufferable.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

CEO of The Up Group on long-term impact of pandemic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leader Series | CEO of The Up Group on long-term impact of pandemic

  • Video
  • Watch Now
Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual workplace | Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Leading from a distance: The future of work post-COVID
Ken Blanchard
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Leading from a distance: The future of work post-COVID

  • Magazine
  • 5 mins read
Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

REVEALED | Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Mental Health Awareness Week: The impact of fertility and reproductive health challenges on employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mental Health Awareness Week: The impact of fertility and reproductive health challenges on employees

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Shaping the Post-COVID Future
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Shaping the Post-COVID Future

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence