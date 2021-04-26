50% of staff not trained to cope with hybrid working

A new study has outlined how organisations need to better support their employees as some begin to return to their on-site workplaces, while others continue to work remotely.

Lane4’s study of over 1,000 British workers, conducted in unison with YouGov, has revealed that there are gaps in the training offered, what skills employees need from their managers right now and the skills that different generations expect their managers to display, with the research finding that nearly a third of British employees (29%) receive no professional training at all.