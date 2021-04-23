Co-op leaders | Showcasing a unique programme to boost diversity of management

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Showcasing a unique programme to boost diversity of management

As there is a serious lack of ethnicity represented at leadership positions, Co-op has gone out of its way to rectify this issue. Includes:

  • Insight into the targets Co-op has set and how it will achieve this

  • Explores how speaking to staff has lead to this programme dedicated to diversity

  • The importance of changing perceptions and how to break the ‘glass ceiling’

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...   

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

FREE for the first month! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* First month free then billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for the next 2 months, then £22.99 per month

Welcome Back

Not a member yet?
Forgot your password?

You might also like

Why the supply chain is part of Co-op's D&I strategy
‘A fairer world’ | Why the supply chain is part of Co-op's D&I strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Taking an alternative approach to the Apprenticeship Levy 
Co-op exclusive | Taking an alternative approach to the Apprenticeship Levy 
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Co-op worker 'fired' after TikTok video posts
Social media | Co-op worker 'fired' after TikTok video posts
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence