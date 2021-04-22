Staff would take a pay cut for an environmentally-conscious firm

Today (April 22) marks the annual Earth Day – a day dedicated to support for environmental protection. And, in line with the theme of the day, tech giant IBM has launched a new sustainability study and global index.
The study, which polled over 14,000 consumers in locations such as the US, the UK, Canada and Germany, discovered that the pandemic has had a direct impact on customer views on sustainability – which is impacting employment decisions.
