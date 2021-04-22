How HR can manage back-to-work emotions

Last week, non-essential retail and outdoor dining reopened, forming the next step in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.

Over the next couple of months, more sectors and businesses are primed to reopen, which will see large numbers of staff head back to a central work location.

While some may be looking forward to the return, others will likely be feeling anxious and scared.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Dan Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media, to talk about managing back-to-work emotions.

The pair talk through what the ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown might mean for staff, and share best practice tips on how the people function can help staff to cope.