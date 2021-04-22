Absenteeism | Employee accused of missing work for 15 years, costing £400k

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Employee accused of missing work for 15 years, costing £400k

A hospital employee has been accused of skipping work on full pay for 15 years, with reports alleging that he stopped turning up to work in 2005 - the BBC reported.

Based in Italy at the Ciaccio hospital in the southern city of Catanzaro, the employee is now being investigated for fraud, extortion and abuse of office, Italian news agency Ansa stated.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Biggest trends impacting HR in February 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hot or Not | Biggest trends impacting HR in February 2021

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual workplace | Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Are you successfully managing remote working and payroll?
ADP
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Are you successfully managing remote working and payroll?

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

REVEALED | Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Preparing for the new world of work: What your employee experience needs to consider
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Preparing for the new world of work: What your employee experience needs to consider

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Priority 2021: 10 Practical tips to energise virtual teams
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Priority 2021: 10 Practical tips to energise virtual teams

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence