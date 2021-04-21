VIDEO FEATURE | What should HR know about pubs reopening?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine
What should HR know about pubs reopening?

The pubs are back – which means many in England can visit family and friends, sit outside freezing, and enjoy their drink (or some food) of choice.

So, is there anything that HR needs to be aware of? Well, it might have an impact on productivity, leave and burnout. HR Grapevine discusses why in this video.

