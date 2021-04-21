How to support staff with back-to-work anxiety

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, which provided employers and the public with an indication of when they could expect various sectors to reopen. The most recent to reopen was non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality which took place on April 12, 2021, and saw many employees return to a central working location.

As England continues to navigate through this ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown – and more and more sectors reopen – employers and HR will likely start to draw up plans for a return to the office. While some staff may look forward to the prospect of seeing colleagues in person again, others may have concerns about going back as research has suggested.