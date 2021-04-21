Covid cash return | Primark to hand back £121m in furlough money

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Primark to hand back £121m in furlough money

Since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation, the Government rolled out the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) – more commonly known as furlough – to help protect jobs within workplaces that were forced to close.

This furlough scheme has proven to be a lifeline for business – particularly in the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors as they have been able to keep staff on board thanks to the contribution.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Virgin Media detail strategic reason for giving staff more volunteering time
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

EXCLUSIVE | Virgin Media detail strategic reason for giving staff more volunteering time

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Leading remote employees to success: <br>4 things you must get right
Natural HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Digitalisation | Leading remote employees to success:
4 things you must get right

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
How coronavirus tested Zurich's HR credentials
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | How coronavirus tested Zurich's HR credentials

  • Magazine
  • 13 mins read
BT ramps up efforts to close gender skills gap
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Equality | BT ramps up efforts to close gender skills gap

  • News
  • 4 mins read
How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Shaping the Post-COVID Future
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Shaping the Post-COVID Future

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence