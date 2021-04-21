Some remote workers spend TWO hours a day on social media

One in five workers spend an average of two hours out of the working day browsing social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, a new survey of over 2,000 British workers has found, as was reported by The Sun.

The data, which was collated by Digital ID, alleged that 17% of staff admitted to spending up to one-quarter of the average working day browsing the platforms, whilst 34% spend more than an hour per day logged onto non-work-related websites.