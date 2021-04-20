UK unemployment rate falls to 4.9%

The UK unemployment rate has begun to fall as the jobs market has started to show signs of improvement.
New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in the three months to February, down slightly from five per cent in the three months to January.
