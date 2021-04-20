Facebook | Firm tells workers they can WFH post-pandemic

Firm tells workers they can WFH post-pandemic

Social media giant Facebook has announced that a significant proportion of its employees will be permitted to work remotely indefinitely, if they choose to – the BBC reported.

Despite many companies touting a hybrid model – which consists of splitting time between the office and at home – the social media behemoth recently told the BBC that it believes remote working is ‘the future’.

