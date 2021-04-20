Firm tells workers they can WFH post-pandemic

Social media giant Facebook has announced that a significant proportion of its employees will be permitted to work remotely indefinitely, if they choose to – the BBC reported.
Despite many companies touting a hybrid model – which consists of splitting time between the office and at home – the social media behemoth recently told the BBC that it believes remote working is ‘the future’.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.