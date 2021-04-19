Hybrid working | HR offered warning: 'Staff don't want to go back'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR offered warning: 'Staff don't want to go back'

Over one year ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told employees to work from home where possible, while businesses continuing to operate from a central location deployed stringent health and safety measures.

For those who have spent a prolonged period of time working from home amid the pandemic, many are now scared to return to a central place of work. That’s according to new data released by Canada Life.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Virgin Media detail strategic reason for giving staff more volunteering time
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

EXCLUSIVE | Virgin Media detail strategic reason for giving staff more volunteering time

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Leading remote employees to success: <br>4 things you must get right
Natural HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Digitalisation | Leading remote employees to success:
4 things you must get right

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
How coronavirus tested Zurich's HR credentials
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | How coronavirus tested Zurich's HR credentials

  • Magazine
  • 13 mins read
BT ramps up efforts to close gender skills gap
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Equality | BT ramps up efforts to close gender skills gap

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Mental Health Awareness Week: The impact of fertility and reproductive health challenges on employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mental Health Awareness Week: The impact of fertility and reproductive health challenges on employees

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Shaping the Post-COVID Future
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Shaping the Post-COVID Future

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence