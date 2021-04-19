HR offered warning: 'Staff don't want to go back'

Over one year ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told employees to work from home where possible, while businesses continuing to operate from a central location deployed stringent health and safety measures.
For those who have spent a prolonged period of time working from home amid the pandemic, many are now scared to return to a central place of work. That’s according to new data released by Canada Life.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.