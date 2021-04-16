The 'green' trick to stop your boss 'Zooming' you

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, ‘Zoom calls’ and video meetings have become the norm when communicating with colleagues and clients.
While virtual communication has played a crucial role in connecting people amid the crisis, new data has looked into the negative impact that all of these virtual calls could be having on the environment.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.