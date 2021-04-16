'Impossible choices' | Nearly 40% of UK staff allocated shifts at short notice

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Nearly 40% of UK staff allocated shifts at short notice

Around two-fifths (37%) of UK workers in full or part-time employment are given less than a week’s notice of their shifts or work patterns.

That’s according to new research conducted by the Living Wage Foundation based on two surveys of over 2,000 UK adults in each case.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Biggest trends impacting HR in February 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hot or Not | Biggest trends impacting HR in February 2021

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual workplace | Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Are you successfully managing remote working and payroll?
ADP
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Are you successfully managing remote working and payroll?

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

REVEALED | Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Preparing for the new world of work: What your employee experience needs to consider
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Preparing for the new world of work: What your employee experience needs to consider

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
The 2021 Employee Experience Imperative: Europe’s workers report a need for resilience, flexibility, and opportunity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The 2021 Employee Experience Imperative: Europe’s workers report a need for resilience, flexibility, and opportunity

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence