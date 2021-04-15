REVEALED | Which degrees do employers want grads to have?

Which degrees do employers want grads to have?

New research from money.co.uk has revealed the degrees which are the most sought-after by employers in the UK – with engineering (76,838 job adverts) and business (36,906 job adverts) topping the list.

The data set – which analysed more than one million job adverts between 2019 and 2020 – found that design, marketing and computer science degrees also ranked highly on the list.

