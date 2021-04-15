How HR can 'spark a conversation' around ADHD

New guidance has been published to help employers understand the neurodevelopmental condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and what they can do to make their workplace more inclusive.
In the DMA Talent: ADHD Employer Guide published by The Data & Marketing Association (DMA) it also shared case studies written by professionals with ADHD on useful coping mechanisms they apply to potentially problematic areas in the workplace.
