Neurodiversity | How HR can 'spark a conversation' around ADHD

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can 'spark a conversation' around ADHD

New guidance has been published to help employers understand the neurodevelopmental condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and what they can do to make their workplace more inclusive.

In the DMA Talent: ADHD Employer Guide published by The Data & Marketing Association (DMA) it also shared case studies written by professionals with ADHD on useful coping mechanisms they apply to potentially problematic areas in the workplace.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Olympic D&I Chief questions corporate diversity laws
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Exclusive | Olympic D&I Chief questions corporate diversity laws

Feature
5 mins read
How to understand Diversity & Inclusion in Recruitment
Eploy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusive workforce | How to understand Diversity & Inclusion in Recruitment

Insight
4 mins read
Does HR have an issue with accent bias?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Perspective of HR | Does HR have an issue with accent bias?

Magazine
4 mins read
BT ramps up efforts to close gender skills gap
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Equality | BT ramps up efforts to close gender skills gap

News
4 mins read
How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?
Jigsaw Cloud
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How can HR help the organisation become more resilient?

Webinar
Register Now
Addressing Diversity and Inclusion: Going Beyond the Benchmark
Oracle
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Addressing Diversity and Inclusion: Going Beyond the Benchmark

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence