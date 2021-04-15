New HR strategy | Disney okays tattoos, flexibility and staff freedom in CULTURE OVERHAUL

Disney okays tattoos, flexibility and staff freedom in CULTURE OVERHAUL

Disney has overhauled working rules after staff asked for more inclusion and autonomy at the famous brand.

As a result of a 16-month focus group, employees can now show tattoos, wear hair as they like, and take back control over how they dress - the Guardian reported.

