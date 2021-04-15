Disney okays tattoos, flexibility and staff freedom in CULTURE OVERHAUL

Disney has overhauled working rules after staff asked for more inclusion and autonomy at the famous brand.
As a result of a 16-month focus group, employees can now show tattoos, wear hair as they like, and take back control over how they dress - the Guardian reported.
