Pay packet | HR salaries sit below UK average earnings

HR salaries sit below UK average earnings

A new survey has found that HR professionals are taking home an average salary of £23,583 which is below the UK average.

With Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, as compiled by Ezra, finding that the UK average is circa £25,000, it appears that those in the people function are taking home six per cent less than average pay.

