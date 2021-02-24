How this firm is embedding D&I into its DNA

Introducing new initiatives has been a recurring theme among businesses today as they roll out additional support to staff members amid the coronavirus crisis. Some have put in place wellbeing days to allow employees to take a day off to do as they wish, while others have launched ultimate flexible working, giving staff the choice of where and when they work during the day. Whatever it may be, the crisis has shone a light on the importance of supporting staff during this uncertain and turbulent time, and one business has shared how it hopes to boost its D&I strategy with the launch of its New Parent’s Leave policy. Real estate agency The Portman Estate’s newly formed Diversity and Inclusion Working Group revealed that the launch of the new scheme would support new parents,...

Create a FREE account to access this content. Already have an account? You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account. News and feature articles from across all our websites.

Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.

Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you. Create my free account Welcome Back Don't have an acccount yet? Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password?