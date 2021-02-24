During the coronavirus crisis, the HR function has taken on a leading role. From comms, understanding changing Government guidance, to overseeing the move to remote work, HR has been at the forefront.
As such, has the pandemic increased HR’s value within the business? Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, takes a look at recent data…
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.