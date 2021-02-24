A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

VIDEO FEATURE | Has the pandemic increased HR's value?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Has the pandemic increased HR's value?

During the coronavirus crisis, the HR function has taken on a leading role. From comms, understanding changing Government guidance, to overseeing the move to remote work, HR has been at the forefront.

As such, has the pandemic increased HR’s value within the business? Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, takes a look at recent data…

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How might the office Christmas party look in a remote world?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Xmas rewards | How might the office Christmas party look in a remote world?

Video
Watch Now
How to create an effective learning culture in a virtual workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Remote training | How to create an effective learning culture in a virtual workplace

Insight
4 mins read
How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pandemic | How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?

Long Read
16 mins read
Has 2020 shown that L&D is the most important HR function?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Integration | Has 2020 shown that L&D is the most important HR function?

Magazine
8 mins read
Four Hacks to Maximise HR’s Business Impact
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Four Hacks to Maximise HR’s Business Impact

Webinar
Register Now
Agility in HR: 4 ways you can drive agile ways of working
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Agility in HR: 4 ways you can drive agile ways of working

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence