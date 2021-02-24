Gender pay gap reporting enforcement delayed

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has announced that gender pay gap reporting enforcement will be delayed until Monday October 4, 2021 in light of the pandemic.
Unlike last year, in which the reporting was shelved completely as companies concentrated fully on leading through the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline for reporting has now been pushed back.
