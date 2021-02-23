Taking an alternative approach to the Apprenticeship Levy 

Dixons Carphone talk to myGrapevine+ to explain how apprentices can be used to bridge the skills gap and widen a businesses talent pool. Includes:

The Emerging Talent Manager at Dixons Carphone explaining the benefits of apprentices

How the levy can create a more agile and adaptable workforce

Highlights areas that tend to be overlooked

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...