Over half of UK firms plan to hire staff

More than half of all UK employers intend to hire additional staff within the next three months, according to the latest study released this week by the CIPD, showing what it called the ‘first positive signs’ of employment expanding for over a year, as reported by the BBC.

According to the research, 56% of the 2,000 firms that took part in the working survey planned to hire new staff within the first three months of the year, with the strongest hiring intentions coming from the healthcare, finance, insurance, education and ICT sectors.