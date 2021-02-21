Amazon showcase how 'human HR' can boost function

The pandemic has greatly altered how HR used to work; can the department’s function still work effectively over Zoom? Includes:

How HR can navigate this situation and still connect with employees

In what ways should HR deal with remote working and navigate this potential minefield

Do HR feel they are valued after all the effort they have put in to help staff deal with the virus

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...