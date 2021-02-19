What is HR's top priority this year?

A new report tilted ‘2021 CHRO Agenda’, released by consulting firm The Hackett Group, has outlined the key areas in which HR should be prioritising its time and efforts in 2021.

Amongst the many relegations about the year ahead, the report noted that the HR function’s role as a strategic adviser to leaders and the C-Suite is the profession's number one priority this year – likely due to the central role that HR took in keeping businesses operating in the coronavirus pandemic.